Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Botswana’s sports minister congratulates athletes upon their arrival from Tokyo
Botswana’s sports minister congratulates athletes upon their arrival from Tokyo
Africa

Botswana’s sports minister congratulates athletes upon their arrival from Tokyo

written by Newspaper August 11, 2021

GABORONE, Aug. 11  — Tumiso Rakgare, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, welcomed Team Botswana at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone on Tuesday evening.
During the team’s arrival, Rakgare expressed his happiness and said they were proud of the entire team for a job well done at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
On Wednesday evening, the minister is expected to host the team for a welcome dinner. Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team won a bronze medal in Tokyo, the country’s second medal at the Olympic Games. In 2012, Botswana won its first Olympic medal: a silver by Nijel Amos in the men’s 800m.

Xinhua

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Turkish airline to launch flights to Zambia

September 15, 2018

Kenya eyes affluent Chinese to boost tourism sector

February 15, 2019

South Africa’s Zulu King dies at 72

March 12, 2021

Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

November 2, 2020

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe criticizes corruption in police force

August 28, 2017

Zimbabwe to set up first graduate school named...

August 11, 2017

Burundian president contributes money for country’s 2020 elections

April 3, 2018

Egypt’s Sisi attends Coptic Christmas celebration amid tight...

January 8, 2018

Israel kills senior militant commander in Gaza: military

May 17, 2021

Nigerian troops kill over 20 Boko Haram militants

June 21, 2021