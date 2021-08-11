Botswana’s sports minister congratulates athletes upon their arrival from Tokyo

GABORONE, Aug. 11 — Tumiso Rakgare, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, welcomed Team Botswana at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone on Tuesday evening.

During the team’s arrival, Rakgare expressed his happiness and said they were proud of the entire team for a job well done at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On Wednesday evening, the minister is expected to host the team for a welcome dinner. Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team won a bronze medal in Tokyo, the country’s second medal at the Olympic Games. In 2012, Botswana won its first Olympic medal: a silver by Nijel Amos in the men’s 800m.

– Xinhua