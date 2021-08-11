Angola’s Lulo diamond mine reaps 34 mln USD revenue in H1

DUNDO, Angola, August 11 — Angola’s Lulo diamond mine reaped a revenue of 34 million U.S. dollars in the first half of 2021, a local diamond business leader said on Tuesday.

The revenue came from the production and sale of 23,000 carats of diamond, said Domingos Machado, CEO of the Lulo Mining Society, on the sidelines of an assessment meeting of the diamond sector held in Dundo city in the country’s eastern province of Lunda Norte.

The mine, located in Lunda Norte province, was expected to produce around 46,000 carats of diamonds this year as its production level had increased to 4,300 carats per month now, he said.

It was expected to raise its diamond production further to 6,000 carats per month in the next few years, he said. (Xinhua)