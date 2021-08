Africa: Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Confirms Attendance at Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021

LUANDA, Angola, August 11, 2021/ — Confirmed speaker H.E Yury Sentyurin will lead discussions on the importance of accelerating the energy transition in Africa through more significant investment in the monetization of gas, LNG production, and intra-African gas trade; H.E. Sentyurin is an experienced diplomat and will bring to AOG 2021 his knowledge in energy transition through the monetization of gas; AOG 2021 is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola’s energy sector growth and success.

H.E. Yury Sentyurin, Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, has confirmed his attendance as a guest speaker at the Angola Oil and Gas Conference (AOG) 2021, taking place in Luanda’s Centro de Convenções de Talatona (CCTA) from 9th – 10th September. H.E. Sentyurin will lead critical discussions on the importance of accelerating the energy transition in Africa, focusing on gas as a crucial resource for economic growth on the continent.

Yury Sentyurin is an experienced diplomat and will bring to AOG 2021 his vision of the future of natural gas within the energy transition and sustainable solutions for the monetization of this resource. Mr. Sentyurin actively promotes the need for international cooperation on effective and flexible management of gas resources as an efficient and future-proof solution for Africa’s power generation needs. He is optimistic about the positive developments in Angola and sub-Saharan Africa specifically and believes Angola has made significant progress with its gas development efforts. The Angolan government’s unwavering endeavors in this field are reflected in the investment interest from local and international companies on downstream initiatives.

The Angolan government is focusing its efforts on diversifying its energy portfolio. Recently, the government launched several downstream investment opportunities to pave a new road to an energy-independent future.

“H.E. Yury Sentyurin’s participation in AOG 2021 honors us and raises the bar on the discussions that will take place at this historic event. His contributions will be invaluable for the debate on the future of gas in Angola, its role in the country’s economic diversification and the path to a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape,” states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director at Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the AOG 2021 conference.

H.E Yury Sentyurin is the third Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and was appointed at the 19th Ministerial Meeting in Moscow, Russia, in January 2018.

2021 is the most highly anticipated energy event in Africa in 2021 and is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola’s energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP and under the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas patronage, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angola’s energy sector growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

