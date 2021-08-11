NAMDIA FOUNDATION DONATES OVER N$7 MILLION TO THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.

Windhoek,Aug 11–The NAMDIA Foundation has been an active participant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since it reached Namibia’s borders and donated over N$2 000 000.00 (two million Namibia Dollars) in 2020 to various projects in the country.

The breakdown of the 2 million projects Were donated as follows:

N$ 1 000 000.00 (1 million) donated to the Government’s National Disaster Fund.

N$ 200 000.00 to the Public Enterprises CEO’s Forum.

N$ 150 000.00 to the City of Windhoek for water provision in informal settlements.

500 sanitizer bottles to the Robert Mugabe Clinic.

Food parcels (23 000kg) worth N$ 300 000.00 were distributed by NAMDIA staff and

volunteers to vulnerable communities.

To further demonstrate its commitment, the Foundation, in close collaboration with NAMDIA’s clients recently donated N$7 146 328.62 (seven million one hundred and forty- six thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight Namibia Dollars and sixty-two cents) to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The donation breakdown were as follows:

5 Oxygen concentrators worth N$ 630 000.00 (Six hundred and thirty thousand Namibia Dollars) plus N$ 3 073 633.64 (Three million and seventy-three thousand six hundred and thirty-three Namibia Dollars and sixty-four cents) for the acquisition of oxygen and oxygen related equipment.

This was done in collaboration with NAMDIA’s clients namely Dev Jewels, Diamond Trading, Diamwill, Dhamani, Kapu Diamonds and Samir Gems.

N$ 4 072 694.98 (Four million and seventy-two thousand, six hundred and ninety-four Namibia Dollars and ninety-eight cents) were donated for the construction of the Mariental Hospital.

