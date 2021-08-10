Trending Now
Home NationalBusiness STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN HOSPICE. 
STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN HOSPICE. 
BusinessNational

STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN HOSPICE. 

written by Robert Maseka August 10, 2021

 

OTJIWARONGO, Aug 10- Standard Bank  donated 3 5-litre oxygen concentrators to the value of N$ 63,000 to the Healing Haven Otjiwarongo Hospice.

 Johan Schoombee, Commercial Manager at the Standard Bank Otjiwarongo branch, handed over the donation to the Haven’s chairperson, Theo Borstlap who is also the owner of Theo Spar at the central northern town.

Said Schoombee: “Thank you very much for the opportunity afforded to Standard Bank to contribute to saving people’s lives. It is the biggest gift that anyone can give to another person.” 

Borstlap appreciated the donation on behalf of the Healing Haven Trust and indicated that the oxygen concentrators will go a long in giving practical effect to the intent and purpose of the hospice. 

The Healing Haven is a community project dedicated to assist post Covid-19 patients within the town of Otjiwarongo and surrounding areas. It is a post Covid-19 care hospice with 12 beds that caters for recovering Covid-19 patients who are no longer acutely ill but who still have lingering symptoms.

The hospice was established in July this year as a community initiative to provide relief to the hospitals by providing recovering patients with physiotherapy and psychological care.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia plastics making strides in local manufacturing

October 4, 2018

Tourism industry below expectations but better than last...

September 25, 2017

China Shouguang vegetable price index up 2.84 pct

March 31, 2021

Interview: CIIE, an opportunity for made-in-Africa products to...

November 8, 2018

Okahao gets more NHE houses

April 7, 2018

Mixed opinion over turnout during Keetmanshoop expo

September 20, 2018

Economic Watch: U.S. economy faces inflation, tax hikes:...

May 3, 2021

Google, White House budget office seek reprieve on...

June 10, 2019

NBL ANNOUNCED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD...

March 15, 2020

From Canton Fair to Import Expo, China gears...

November 5, 2018