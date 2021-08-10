Trending Now
Nored to supply electricity to Mboma and Masilingi ‘s homes. 

written by Robert Maseka August 10, 2021

Rundu, Aug 10-Nored has come onboard to Support Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi,after the two athletes made history at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games in Japan setting numerous National and world records.

Nored yesterday announced that they will be supplying electricity to the athletes homes, Mboma in Shinyungwe Village in Ndiyona Constituency and Masilingi in Rundu town,Rundu Urban constituency.”We congratulate them on that epic achievement,they are truly our National pride” , reads Nored statement.

Compile by Anna and Robert

Namibia daily news

