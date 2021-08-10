Namibians welcome Olympics Team to the land of the brave.

Windhoek, Aug 10-Thousands of Namibians flocked to the Hosea Kutako International Airport this afternoon to welcome Team Namibia that represented the country to the just ended 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics games, in Tokyo, Japan.

The team was welcomed by the Minister of youth and sport honarable Agnes Tjongarero, and the Minister of Information, communication and Technology Hon. Peya Mushelenga .

The Honourable Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, Dr Agnes Tjongarero, in coordination with the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, awarded three Diplomatic passports to Coach Henk Botha, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

Government through the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, denied the allegations that the Namibian Government had done nothing to aid the two athletes on their endeavors to the Olympics. Tjongarero stressed that the Government has been the driving force behind the success of the two girls as they have recognized them from 2018 and had ever since aided the girls through various organizations, such as the Frankie Fredericks Foundation from regional competitions to zonals until international level.

After, the airport welcome ceremony, an escort convoy started from the airport to Windhoek CBD, followed by a street parade from town in independence Avenue to Soweto market in Katutura.

In Preparation for the next Olympics slated for 2024 in Paris, France various athletes will be send out of the Country for training inorder to get them ready for the 2024 Olympics games.

Namibia is expected to send a team of athletes to Nairobi, Kenya to represent the country for the under 20 world athletics championship. Christine Mboma and her “partner in crime” Beatrice Masilingi will form part of the team that will travel to Nairobi, Kenya.

Team Namibia that will travel to Kenya will leave the country this coming Friday and the event will kick of from the 17 to 22 August 2021.

Mary Mutonga

Namibia Daily News

Windhoek