Angry Drogba resigned From Ivory Coast AFI vice president job.

Aug 10 – – Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has resigned from his position as the vice-president of the Ivory Coast Footballers Association.

Drogba took to social announce his decision as he is unhappy with the way the federation, who also refused to back him in his pursuit to become president of the FA.

The former Elephants striker also noted a lack of coherence AFI, who he feels are not meeting the footballers’ needs or expectations.

“The AFI no longer has any respect for players and their needs. It no longer works to help players and no respects any of the vocations for which it originally orginated,” the Blues legend said in the letter.

“I join in your incomprehension in the face of this flagrant lack of coherence, the absence of dialogue and democracy that you have denounced, and that a large number of our active internationals have also denounced.

“It is for all these reasons that led me to resign from my position as Vice-President of the AFI and at the same time from its Steering Committee.”

Source :Soccer Laduma