Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Malawi cabinet minister arrested over abuse of office
(Special for CAFS) Malawi cabinet minister arrested over abuse of office
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Malawi cabinet minister arrested over abuse of office

written by Paulina Meke August 9, 2021

LILONGWE, August 10 — Malawi’s graft busting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Minister of Energy Newton Kambala over alleged abuse of office in the supply of fuel contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).
The ACB also arrested two others: Enock Chihana, president for Alliance for Democracy (Aford), which is one of the political parties forming the governing Tonse Alliance, and Presidential Advisor on Strategy Chris Chaima Banda, on similar allegations.
A statement from the ACB said an investigation that the bureau conducted following a complaint on abuse of office in the awarding of the contracts implicated the minister and the other two.
“The investigation established that Hon. Newton Kambala, Minister of Energy, attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts of 2020/2021 fuel supply for the advantage of Orxy, Finergy and Trifugira Fuel companies,” said the ACB statement.
“Mr. Enock Chihana, President of Alliance for Democracy and Mr. Chris Chaima Banda, Presidential Adviser on Strategy aided and abetted Hon. Newton Kambala when he attempted to influence the award of the contract to supply 40,000 metric tons of fuel to a company known as Finergy,” said the ACB statement.
The three are expected to appear before court when the bureau finishes interviewing them, according to the statement signed by the ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya approves standards for smart-city development

May 14, 2021

Zimbabwean opposition protests against identity card requirement for...

August 31, 2017

Rwandan court denies bail to Congo refugees accused...

May 1, 2018

DRC authorities require notification before foreign diplomats travel...

February 25, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwe’s electoral body turns to...

July 15, 2021

U.S. urges Sudan to investigate violent clashes in...

September 27, 2017

Zimbabwe first lady relinquishes parliamentary seat

February 12, 2018

Chad President Idriss Déby dies in clashes with...

April 20, 2021

South Africa all-male group Hush SA are the...

July 9, 2021

President Geingob arrives back in Namibia..

July 18, 2021