Mozambique recovers northern town from terrorists with joint forces

MAPUTO, August 9 — The joint forces of Mozambique and Rwanda have regained control of Mozambique’s northern town of Mocimboa da Praia, according to official reports.

The information was first announced by the Rwandan authorities and then confirmed by the Mozambican Ministry of National Defense on Sunday afternoon through a press conference in Maputo, a rare update from the Mozambican authorities on the counter-terrorism operation since the arrival of foreign troops in the country a month ago.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Omar Saranga, terrorists have been losing ground, and are withdrawing from areas where they exerted relative influence.

“The joint forces of Mozambique and Rwanda control the town of Mocimboa da Praia since 11 a.m. today. They control the public and private infrastructures with a focus on local government buildings, port, airport, hospital, markets, catering establishments, among other economic objects,” said Saranga.

The spokesperson said that operations are continuing in the town, with the aim of consolidating control over critical areas including some peripheral neighborhoods and the area where the water treatment plant is located.

The defense authorities called for reinforcement of collective vigilance, as the terrorists may have the tendency to infiltrate, with the aim of disrupting investigations and the registration of the rescued people. (Xinhua)