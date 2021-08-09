Germany to start COVID-19 vaccine donation via COVAX

BERLIN, August 10 — Germany would start providing other countries with vaccines through the worldwide initiative COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer announced on Monday.

More than 940,000 doses would go to Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sudan in the first batch.

“Germany is thus making an important contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, which has already claimed more than four million lives,” Demmer said.

Germany’s government pledged in May to deliver at least 30 million vaccine doses by the end of the year. Of these, 80 percent would be donated to COVAX while 20 percent would directly go to the countries’ governments.

Daily vaccine doses administered in Germany dropped to around 355,000, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The national average stood at more than 840,000 at peak times in mid-June.

The country’s vaccination rate climbed to 54.8 percent on Monday with 45.6 million people in Germany fully vaccinated, according to the RKI. Almost 52 million people in the country have received at least one vaccine dose. (Xinhua)