Africa

Zambian, UN officials commend China for plans to provide more COVID-19 vaccines to world

written by Paulina Meke August 8, 2021

LUSAKA, August 8 — The Zambian government and officials with United Nations on Saturday commended the Chinese government for its plans to supply more COVID-19 vaccines to the world.
China has recently announced that it will strive to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX. The 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX will mainly go to the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.
In reacting to the announcement, Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Health said this is a good move and it will ensure vaccine availability for countries with fewer resources.
He said the move will also result in ensuring equity in the distribution of the vaccine to countries most in need.
Nathan Bakyaita, World Health Organization Representative to Zambia, said the gesture is commendable because the economy of most developing countries has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
He said the COVAX Facility was established to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, adding that China’s move will go a long way in realizing the goal.
United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Coumba Mar Gadio said China’s move is timely as more countries are ramping up their vaccination programs and need more vaccines. (Xinhua)

