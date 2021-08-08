Trending Now
STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN HOSPICEAT OTJIWARONGO
STANDARD BANK DONATES OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS TO HEALING HAVEN HOSPICEAT OTJIWARONGO

August 8, 2021

OTJIWARONGO, 8 AUGUST 2021 – Standard Bank has donated 3 5-liter oxygen concentrators to the value of N$ 63,000 to the Healing Haven Otjiwarongo Hospice.
Johan Schoombee, Commercial Manager at the Standard Bank Otjiwarongo branch, handed over the donation to the Haven’s chairperson, Theo Borstlap who is also the owner of Theo Spar at the central northern town.
Said Schoombee: “Thank you very much for the opportunity afforded to Standard Bank to contribute to saving people’s lives. It is the biggest gift that anyone can give to another person.”
Borstlap appreciated the donation on behalf of the Healing Haven Trust and indicated that the oxygen concentrators will go a long in giving practical effect to the intent and purpose of the hospice.
The Healing Haven is a community project dedicated to assisting post Covid-19 patients within Otjiwarongo and surrounding areas. It is a post-Covid-19 care hospice with 12 beds that caters to recovering Covid-19 patients who are no longer acutely ill but still have lingering symptoms.
In July this year, the hospice was established as a community initiative to provide relief to the hospitals by providing recovering patients with physiotherapy and psychological care.

 

