South African President reshuffles Cabinet.

written by Robert Maseka August 8, 2021

Windhoek,Aug 8 — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new ministerial position and restructured National executive.Ramaphosa has announced his new cabinet in a press briefing on Thursday evening 5 August.

The changes comes as the country has faced a number of challenges including the covid-19 program, peace and stability after recent incidents of violence.
Ramaphosa said that there are also a number of vacancies that news to be filled in the executive after the sad passing of the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu and the resignation of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Ramaphosa said that he has also accepted a request from finance minister Tito Knows no to step down.
The department of State security will also be moved into the presidency he said,This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the presidency to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was appointed as minister of public service and administration while Defense minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was replaced by former speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.The new health Minister is Joe Phaahla and the new finance minister is Enoch Godongwana.

