Lungu declares Friday, August 13, as a public holiday.

Lusaka, Aug 8–Zambian President Edgar Lunga has declared Friday, 13 August 2021, as a public holiday for all Zambian citizens.

Secretary to Cabinet, Simon Miti, said the decision is meant to allow a smooth completion of the electoral process.

His Excellency Lunga announced by saying “This, therefore, means that both Thursday, 12th August 2021 and Friday, 13th August 2021 shall be non-working days.”

Dr Miti however said all institutions that provide essential services should ensure that they put measures in place to avoid disruption of services.

“As the country goes to the polls, the government wishes to appeal to all eligible voters to turn up in numbers on 12th August and exercise their right to vote. Further, as they exercise the right to vote, members of the public are urged to observe the Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” Dr Miti said.

Source:Www.Lusaka Times.