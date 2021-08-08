Kavango East Third Division League congratulates Mboma, Masilingi and Coach Henk for a wonderful performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

Dear: Mboma, Masilingi, and Mr. Botha

SUBJECT: CONGRATULATION LETTER FOR PERFORMANCE

It comes as a wonderful surprise to the Kavango East Third Division League to see our fellow Namibian participating in the Tokyo Olympic 2020 Competition.

We are overwhelmed with joy and it was a pleasure reading about your amazing performance at the competition. We must say that you have exhibited an extraordinary performance. We are so proud of you and so lucky to have people like you.

We always admired your confidence and your skills to express, you always stayed updated with current affairs and all these qualities have helped you achieve this success. We know that this success has not come to you overnight and you have worked really hard for it and this is what makes it even more special.

We wish you all the best for many more competitions that you will be facing in your life and we are sure that you are going to shine bright every time because you are a hardworking soul.

Yours sincerely

Kavango East Third Division League