Chinese embassy in Brazil refutes U.S. embassy spokesperson’s remarks about Huawei

written by Paulina Meke August 8, 2021

BRASILIA, August 8 — The Chinese Embassy in Brazil refuted on Saturday the wrong remarks made by spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Brazil Tobias Bradford on Chinese tech firm Huawei.
Bradford issued on Friday a statement on U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to Brazil, claiming that the United States expressed strong concerns about Huawei’s potential role in the field of communications facilities in Brazil and other countries.
In a reply to reporters, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this kind of interference in the 5G construction of other countries and undermining of normal cooperation between China and Brazil.
The malicious attacks on China’s 5G technology security and Chinese companies disregard facts, and their true intentions are to smear China, suppress Chinese high-tech companies, and safeguard the “America First” and its technological monopoly, said the spokesperson.
Referring to the United States as the world’s number one “hacking empire” and a real threat to global cybersecurity, the Chinese spokesperson said that the U.S. side abused its national power without any basis in facts to discredit China’s high-tech enterprises, and its outright hegemonic acts have been and will continue to be widely resisted by the international community.
“We believe that Brazil will provide open, fair and non-discriminatory market rules for companies from all countries, including China, and continue to create a good business environment for China-Brazil economic and trade cooperation,” said the spokesperson. (Xinhua)

