Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19 resurgence

NANJING, August 8 — Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Saturday announced penalties from demerit to dismissal to six officials after a COVID-19 resurgence at the Nanjing Lukou international airport sent the virus spreading to other parts of China.

Fang Zhongyou was removed from his post as director of the city’s health commission, over poor management and supervision of epidemic control and prevention, said Nanjing’s municipal Communist Party of China (CPC) commission for discipline inspection and the city’s supervisory commission.

Hu Wanjin, vice mayor of Nanjing, received a demerit for the same reason. Yan Yingjun, former head of the Jiangning District, was demoted.

Investigations have been launched into three senior airport management officials, including Wang Chao, deputy general manager of Eastern Airports, a state-owned company that oversees seven airports in Jiangsu, over suspected dereliction of duty and poor management in epidemic control and prevention. (Xinhua)