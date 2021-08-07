Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Zambia dismisses reports of planning to shut down internet ahead of polls
(Special for CAFS) Zambia dismisses reports of planning to shut down internet ahead of polls
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Zambia dismisses reports of planning to shut down internet ahead of polls

written by Paulina Meke August 7, 2021

LUSAKA, August 7 — The Zambian government on Friday dismissed the reports that it plans to shut down the internet ahead of next week’s general elections.
Amos Malupenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services said the reports were malicious propaganda that should be dismissed with contempt.
“This information is false and is calculated to cause alarm among the peace-loving Zambians,” he said in a release.
He added that the government was committed to the free flow of information even during the election period and urged all law-abiding citizens to continue using the internet and other social media platforms responsibly and in conformity with the provision of law.
Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 12 in which incumbent President Edgar Lungu faces challenge from opposition contender Hakainde Hichilema of the main opposition United Party for National Development. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ECOWAS chairman calls for west Africa to produce...

June 22, 2021

CemAir to operate daily fights between Botswana and...

March 25, 2021

1st LD: China’s top political advisory body starts...

March 4, 2021

Samaria names 25 men squad for Cosafa Cup.

July 4, 2021

Nigeria refutes claims of videos on former secret...

August 14, 2018

(Special for CAFS) Nigeria issues alert for high...

July 3, 2021

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018

Zimbabwean entrepreneur among top 10 finalists of Africa’s...

October 22, 2020

Zambia makes HIV testing compulsory

August 17, 2017

AU vows to strengthen training of Somali police...

January 8, 2018