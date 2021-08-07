Qatar Airways introduces flights to Zimbabwe

HARARE, August 7 — Qatar Airways on Friday made its inaugural flight from Doha to Harare in a move that is expected to boost Zimbabwe’s trade and tourism sector which has been badly hit by COVID-19.

Connecting to Harare via Zambia’s capital Lusaka three times a week, Zimbabwe and Zambia have become the airline’s fifth and sixth routes in Africa since the outbreak of the pandemic in December 2019.

The airline’s Airbus A350-900 landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport mid-morning Friday and was welcomed by senior officials from the Zimbabwean government and the airline.

“The country’s tourism sector has been given a shot in the arm by Qatar Airways, arguably the best airline in the world as it added destination Zimbabwe to its itinerary,” said Mangaliso Ndlovu, Zimbabwe’s minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“Aviation industry is a key economic enabler as such when five-star airlines come into your space, it means the country is on course to achieve its economic targets,” said Allowance Sango, director of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Vice President for Africa at Qatar Airways Hendrik Du Preez said the airline will play its part in helping Zimbabwe realize its economic potential with respect to tourism and other related industries. (Xinhua)