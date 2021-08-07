Peru’s president expresses confidence in Sinopharm vaccine after receiving first dose

LIMA, August 7 — Peru’s President Pedro Castillo on Friday expressed confidence in China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after receiving his dose.

Castillo spoke to reporters after receiving the first shot of the multi-dose vaccine at a vaccination center here, as a part of the country’s vaccination campaign.

“I came to be vaccinated with this vaccine, the Sinopharm, because I have faith, not just in this vaccine, but in all vaccines,” said Castillo.

He called on the public to follow suit and “prioritize this right to health,” adding that the vaccine reduces the chance of ending up in intensive care units should one be infected.

Peruvian health minister Hernando Cevallos and First Lady Lilia Paredes received their first doses along with the president.

Peru launched its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in February, with frontline health workers given priority for the jabs.

The health ministry recently reported a 98-percent drop in the mortality rate among the fully-vaccinated doctors. (Xinhua)