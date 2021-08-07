India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

NEW DELHI, August 7 — India on Saturday granted the emergency use approval to American pharma conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for its single-shot vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.

The information was shared by India’s federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has five EUA (emergency use authorization) vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” Mandaviya wrote on social media.

J&J had applied to the Central Drug Standard Control Organization of India on Thursday seeking emergency use approval of its single-shot vaccine.

Previously the company had applied for a trial. However, it withdrew its earlier application following the federal government’s decision to do away with the provision of trial for reputed and recognised vaccines.

Officials said the company was asked to directly apply for approval.

“This is an important milestone that paves the way to bringing our single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India, and the rest of the world, through a collaboration with Biological E Limited,” read the company statement issued on Friday.

“Biological E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, helping to supply our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through the extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and organizations such as Gavi and the COVAX facility,” the statement read.

Previously approved COVID-19 shots in India are Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.

India is in the grip of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cases are increasing with each passing day.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,895,385 on Saturday as 38,628 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 617 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 427,371. (Xinhua)