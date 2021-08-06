Windhoek, Aug 6 – -President Geingob extends message of gratuity on his 80th Birthday Celebration after receiving overwhelming messages of best wishes across the world.

In his message of gratuity, the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob says;“Thank You For Your Messages of Kind Wishes on The Occasion of My Birthday.

I feel blessed and humbled by all your congratulatory messages and wish

to wholeheartedly thank all individuals and the Namibian nation at large for the warm messages of continued good health and support on my 80th

birthday. I thank the Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation Comrade Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma as well as Former President

Comrade Hifikepunye Pohamba for the good wishes and support for my work as President.

I also wish to thank corporations, the public sector, civil society and faith-based organizations for the warm, loving wishes and prayers.

In the same vein, I thank world leaders for their congratulatory messages on my birthday, particularly the President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation. Their kind messages and their commitment to strengthening

bilateral relations between our countries is highly appreciated.

Lastly, I wish to thank all political party leaders in our country for their messages of support.

Again, to you all, I express my heartfelt gratitude.

May God Bless you all.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info