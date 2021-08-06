NATIONAL HOUSING ENTERPRISE (NHE) BOARD VACANCIES

The Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD), hereby invites Namibian nationals with the relevant qualifications, experience, and requirements as listed below, to apply for board members of the NHE. The term will commence on 1 October 2021 for three years.

1. REQUIRED AREAS OF EXPERTISE

1.1 Legal Practitioner – Admitted Legal Practitioner, LLB degree minimum, LLM in company law preferred – with proven

knowledge and expertise in property law, conveyancing, and the operation of state-owned enterprises, with at least 5 years of post-admission experience.

1.2 Chartered Accountant – with proven knowledge in property financing, revenue generation, and revenue accounting, with at least 5 years experience in deal structuring, auditing, and business rescue.

1.3 Architectural or Civil engineering qualification – registered with the Engineering Council of Namibia, proven knowledge and expertise in property development – with an emphasis in construction of houses, knowledge, and experience in land acquisition and servicing – at least 5 years of housing construction, land servicing experience, and construction deal structuring.

1.4 Business expert – Master’s degree in Business Administration/Strategy /Commerce – proven knowledge and expertise in business deals, business modeling, governance, and sustainability.

1.5 Human Capital Specialist – Master’s degree in HR-related field preferred – proven knowledge and expertise in organizational strategy, organizational structuring, and human resources operations.

2. PERSONAL REQUIREMENTS

2.1 Applicant has to be a Namibian Citizen or be lawfully admitted as a permanent resident and permanently residing in Namibia.

2.2 Applicant must not have a criminal record.

2.3 Applicant must not be a member of the board of any 2 Public Enterprises.

2.4 Applicants must not be disqualified from being appointed as members as provided for in Section 5 (1) of the National Housing Amendment Act, 2000 (No. 32 of 2000), and Public Enterprises Governance Act No 1 of 2019.

3. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

3.1 Academic Qualification – Relevant Degree as indicated above depending on the field of expertise.

3.2 Experience

– 5 years at an executive management level or more experience in the area of expertise.

– Previous Board members will serve as an added advantage

– 5 years or more experience serving at the executive level of a Public Enterprise or other corporate institution will serve

as an added advantage.

4. APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Applicants are required to submit:

4.1 Cover letter signed by the applicant providing a motivation for the application, updated Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of qualifications.

4.2 Applicants with foreign qualifications to attach proof of evaluation of such qualifications by the Namibia Qualifications Authority.

4.3 Applications be addressed/directed to The Executive Director, Ministry of Public Enterprises, Windhoek, and Enquiries to Josephine.Nangolo@mpe.gov.na / 0813679783 and Simon.Shikongo@mpe.gov.na / 0814158595

4.4 All applications should be done online through e-recruitment.

To register and apply for the vacancies visit the Public Enterprises Board of Directors E-recruitment Portal online link: htts://e-recruit-mpe.gov.na

Only suitably qualified applicants will be considered for shortlisting and no documents will be returned. Applicants will be contacted for an interview by the Ministry of Public Enterprises in the event that they are shortlisted. People with disabilities meeting the criteria as listed are encouraged to apply.