MTC JOINS ON THE SATELITE INTERNET BANDWAGON

Windhoek, Aug 6–Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is the leading mobile services and digital technology provider in Namibia with a subscriber base of 2, 6 million subscribers – across all services bases of which MTC is continuously expanding and upgrading its network, systems and processes to meet the changing needs of its

customers.

To meet this objective MTC is proud to announce the commercial launch of MTC’s Very

Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) communications technology. During the promotion of the VSAT services a free VSAT kit worth N$ 13 299.00 this will be included; a free WI-FI router and a Voice over broadband (VoBB) extension with 100

free calling Minutes (out of out of bundle rates apply). Promotion is until stock last.

The service makes it possible to provide broadband internet services via a satellite

connection. VSAT further provides mobile backbone services where MTC does not have

terrestrial links to service mobile towers.

However, with MTC’s VSAT technology, internet connectivity will sheet areas where

2G/3G/4G and Spectra services are not available.

This will enable customer in remote areas with little to no internet connectivity to have internet access and be able to communicate with colleagues, family and friends and as well as to improve services dependent on connectivity.

Some Benefits of VSAT connectivity may include and are not limited to increased

reliability and redundancy in remote regions, easy deployment and no dependency on

terrestrial links and lastly a reliable, fast and permanently available broadband services.

“Connectivity in African conditions remains a challenge, in Namibia more so challenging

given the vast infrastructural inequalities between regions, towns, villages and settlements. At MTC we are fully ingrained that we need to find alternate and customer specific suited solutions for the benefit of all current and future consumers – and we will continue taking our responsibility seriously of being a digital enabler of choice – driving an agenda of an economy driven by digitization through pioneering solutions such as

VSAT, raised Chief Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo.

Explains Melvin Angula, Chief Commercial Officer at MTC “VSAT connectivity continues

to play a critical role in remote connectivity and backhaul of sites for MTC. MTC is desirous to meet the growing need to carry more data, driven by shifts from traditional ways of interaction, communication, and collaboration to novel ways particularly socialand multimedia-based means. There is a big push to take broadband services everywhere

including remote places and therefore push for a cost-effective and reliable bandwidth

that support these needs”.

For more information on how-to sign-up contact MTC at 13500 (tollfree) or email at:mtcbusiness@mtc.com.na

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info