Trending Now
Home World Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus: U.S. CDC director
Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus: U.S. CDC director
World

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus: U.S. CDC director

written by Paulina Meke August 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, August 6– Fully vaccinated people can still transmit the COVID-19 virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday.
“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
The vaccines work well for Delta in a way to prevent severe illness and death, but “what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission,” Walensky said, stressing the need for even vaccinated people to wear masks indoors again.
The Delta variant accounts for an estimated 93.4 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States during the last two weeks of July, according to figures published by the CDC on Wednesday.
A study released last week by the agency showed the Delta variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they got infected, suggesting that vaccinated groups who get a breakthrough infection could have a similar tendency to spread the virus as the unvaccinated. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Key U.S. inflation gauge surges again in June

July 31, 2021

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

Zambia launches Olympic Games participation handbook

July 14, 2021

(Special for CAFS) South Africa’s Western Cape starting...

July 16, 2021

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

Rwanda auctions commercial real estate of exiled tycoon

September 27, 2017

UN General Assembly president calls for efforts to...

July 22, 2021

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021