Africa

Former South African President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital

written by Paulina Meke August 6, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 6 — Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Friday was admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.
“A routine observation prompted that Mr. Zuma be taken for in-hospitalization,” said Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, adding the former president’s healthcare needs in the prison require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services.
Zuma has been serving a 15-month prison sentence since last month at Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.
Nxumalo said inmates have the right to medical attention, proper nutrition, reading materials and conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity. (Xinhua)

