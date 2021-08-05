WHO says Africa’s surging COVID-19 caseload, fatalities yet to stabilize

NAIROBI, August 5 — The surging COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Africa is yet to stabilize as the continent grapples with spread of new variants, non-compliance to containment measures and limited vaccination, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday.

Phionah Atuhebwe, New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa said that a rising number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the continent is concerning given the fragility of local health systems.

“Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, COVID-19 cases are surging again,” Atuhebwe said in a statement.

“The latest data tells us that Africa is still on the crest of the third wave, still recording more cases than in any earlier peak, and that we cannot take anything for granted,” she added.

Statistics from WHO indicate that COVID-19 cases in Africa rose by 19 percent to over 278,000 in the week ending Aug. 1 with South Africa accounting for about 29 percent of the cases.

Likewise, the continent recorded 6,400 deaths, a 2-percent rise compared to the previous week with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for about 55 percent of COVID fatalities.

Deaths linked to the virus have been on the rise in 15 African countries in the last one month and 12 have reported higher case fatality rates than the African average of 2.5 percent.

Atuhebwe said the highly contagious Delta variant and easing of containment measures are partly to blame for the surging coronavirus infections and deaths in Africa, adding that ramping up vaccination could reverse the worrying trend.

She said that ongoing shipment of large stockpiles of vaccines to the continent should be accompanied by public awareness in order to boost their uptake and hasten flattening of the curve. (Xinhua)