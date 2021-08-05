Trending Now
World

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of reverse repos

written by Paulina Meke August 5, 2021

BEIJING, August 5 — China’s central bank Thursday conducted 10 billion yuan (1.55 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.
The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the People’s Bank of China.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
China’s prudent monetary policy should maintain reasonably ample liquidity and support the continued recovery of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as stressed industries, according to a key meeting last week. (Xinhua)

