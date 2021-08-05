Trending Now
African countries acquire about 103 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: Africa CDC
written by Paulina Meke August 5, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 5 — Some 53 African countries have acquired 103 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in the latest weekly briefing held Thursday.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said around 1.58 percent of Africa’s population have been fully vaccinated.
Some 70.6 million of the total 103 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the Africa CDC said.
Five countries, namely Morocco, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Tunisia have acquired and administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations, according to the agency.
The North African country of Morocco has so far administered 24.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, accounting for 28.3 percent of the country’s total population.
As of Thursday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa had reached 6,866,597, with 174,054 deaths and 6,016,902 recoveries, according to the agency.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (Xinhua)

