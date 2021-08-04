Strand hotel Swakopmund to sponsor a two night stay for Mboma and Masilingi

Swakopmund, Aug 4–Strand Hotels Swakopmund will sponsor Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi a two night stay at hotel on their return back to Namibia, the hotel announced yesterday.

“Congratulations to Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi for representing us exceptionally well at the Tokyo Olympics !! 🏟🏟🥈🙌🏼

” We at Strand Hotels Swakopmund are proud of you and celebrate you !! 🇳🇦🇳🇦🇳🇦 We are sponsoring a two night stay at our hotel and can not wait to host you !!

