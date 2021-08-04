SADC to observe Zambia’s general elections virtually due to COVID-19

GABORONE, August 4 — The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will have a virtual deployment of an Electoral Observation Mission for Zambia’s upcoming general election, the community said in a statement on Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and protocols in place in Zambia, the SADC electoral observation “will engage stakeholders virtually during the pre-election, election and immediate post-election phases,” said the statement.

Lemogang Kwape, Botswanan minister of international affairs and cooperation, was appointed as the head of this virtual electoral mission, according to the statement.

The mission will comprise representatives from the SADC Organ Troika member states, namely Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, as well as members of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council and will be supported by the SADC Secretariat, it said.

Virtual stakeholder consultations are expected to take place on Aug. 3-14, according to the statement. (Xinhua)