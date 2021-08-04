Pasta Polana Namibia to offer Mboma and Masilingi pasta Polana for a period of one year.

Trending Now
written by Robert Maseka August 4, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 4–Pasta Polana Namibia has announced that they will offer Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi Pasta Polana for a period of one year as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

“Giving Our Girls a Year’s Worth of Go!Inspired by the performances of Namibian athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, we’re proud to offer these two Olympians a year’s worth of Pasta Polana.Polana = Energy#Feeedinthenation Masilingi Beatrice @Christine Mboma #TokyoOlympics”.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

