Pasta Polana Namibia to offer Mboma and Masilingi pasta Polana for a period of one year.

Windhoek, Aug 4–Pasta Polana Namibia has announced that they will offer Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi Pasta Polana for a period of one year as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

“Giving Our Girls a Year’s Worth of Go!Inspired by the performances of Namibian athletes Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, we’re proud to offer these two Olympians a year’s worth of Pasta Polana.Polana = Energy#Feeedinthenation Masilingi Beatrice @Christine Mboma #TokyoOlympics”.

Robert Maseka

