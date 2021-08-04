Trending Now
Mboma gives President Geingob an Olympics Silver Medal as a birthday gift.
Mboma gives President Geingob an Olympics Silver Medal as a birthday gift.

written by Robert Maseka August 4, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 4–President Geingob yesterday watched Namibia ‘s fastest women on track and field wins Namibia’ s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games, in Japan.

Celebrating his birthday on the same day of the 200m finals of the Olympic games in Tokyo, the President had the best birthday celebration ever as he was seen cheering on Mboma as she scoops the 200m silver medals.

The Namibian President took to social media to express his happiness on Mboma ‘s performance.

“wow, silver for Christine Mboma! I wish to congratulate Christine for her brilliant achievements during the 200m finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As a country we are extremely proud. An outstanding Ambassador of our country, you have flawn the Namibian flag very high.”

Annakleta Haikera and Robert Maseka
Namibia Daily News

