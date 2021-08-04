Trending Now
Frans Indongo Auto to give Mboma and Masilingi brand new corolla each.
National

Frans Indongo Auto to give Mboma and Masilingi brand new corolla each.

written by Robert Maseka August 4, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 4- Frans Indongo Auto have announced that they will give the two Namibian golden girls a brand new corolla each as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

“A huge congratulation to Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi on their outstanding performance at the Olympics. We are proud of you and as a token of appreciation we are gifting our girls with a brand new corolla each. #NamibiaAtTokyo2020.”

Annakleta Haikera
Namibia Daily News
Rundu

