Frans Indongo Auto to give Mboma and Masilingi brand new corolla each.

Windhoek, Aug 4- Frans Indongo Auto have announced that they will give the two Namibian golden girls a brand new corolla each as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

“A huge congratulation to Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi on their outstanding performance at the Olympics. We are proud of you and as a token of appreciation we are gifting our girls with a brand new corolla each. #NamibiaAtTokyo2020.”

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu