Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

World

written by Paulina Meke August 4, 2021

BEIJING, August 4 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Wednesday.
Qin Gang was appointed ambassador to the United States of America, replacing Cui Tiankai.
Hu Bin was appointed ambassador to Djibouti, replacing Zhuo Ruisheng.
Zhu Liying was appointed ambassador to Mauritius, replacing Sun Gongyi.
Ma Hui was appointed ambassador to Cuba, replacing Chen Xi. (Xinhua)

