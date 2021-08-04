Trending Now
Biden’s approval ratings on COVID-19, economy fall: U.S. survey

written by Paulina Meke August 4, 2021

WASHINGTON, August 4 — U.S. public views on President Joe Biden’s handling of COVID-19 and the U.S. economy declined, according to the CNBC’s latest All-America Economic survey.
The biggest change to Biden’s overall approval rating “came in views on his handling of the coronavirus, where approval dropped 9 points to 53 percent,” the CNBC reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. president’s approval rating on his handling of the economy fell to 42 percent, a decline of 4 percentage points, it said.
The poll of 802 U.S. adults nationwide was conducted in late July. (Xinhua)

