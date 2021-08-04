25 killed in north Nigeria attacks: police

ABUJA, Aug. 4 — Nigerian police on Wednesday said 25 people were killed following attacks in four communities in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

The attacks by unknown gunmen occurred on Monday in four communities of the Kauru district of Kaduna which shares a border with the central state of Plateau, Mohammed Jalige, a spokesman for the police in Kaduna, told Xinhua by telephone.

“The death toll might increase, as we are still expecting an update from our personnel who are trying to restore orderliness in the area,” Jalige said.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday that three residents were injured by the attackers.

According to Aruwan, 68 farms were destroyed and 63 huts were burned following the attack.

The official said an investigation is underway in the general area, as the military and other security agencies have been deployed to contain the renewed cycle of violence in the neighboring districts of Kauru and Bassa in Kaduna and Plateau states respectively. – Xinhua