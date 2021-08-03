Namibia president congratulates 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mboma

WINDHOEK, Aug. 3 — Namibian President Hage Geingob Tuesday took to social media to congratulate Namibia’s Christine Mboma for her brilliant achievement in the 200-meter women’s finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“As a country, we are extremely proud. An outstanding ambassador of our country, you have flown the Namibian flag very high,” he said.

Namibia’s Mboma, aged 18, bagged the silver medal coming in second to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, while another Namibian who also participated in the final, Beatrice Masilinga came in the sixth.

Mboma ended the Namibia medal drought for non-para athletes at the Olympics, with the last medals — two silvers — having been won in Atlanta 1996 by legendary Frankie Fredericks in the men’s 100m and 200m. – Xinhua