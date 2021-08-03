Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of poverty worth learning, says former Thai deputy PM

BANGKOK, Aug. 3 — The Communist Party of China (CPC) has led China to make miraculous development achievements with good governance, bringing enlightenment to other countries’ political parties, said Bhokin Bhalakula, former Thai deputy prime minister.

The people-centered philosophy of the CPC helped eradicate extreme poverty in China, and transform the country from an impoverished backwater into the world’s second-largest economy, Bhokin, now president of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

“It’s unbelievable that China has made the achievements in such a short period of time,” he said.

Under the CPC’s leadership, China, the country with the largest population in the world, has achieved a complete eradication of extreme poverty, lifting more than 770 million poor people out of poverty since the beginning of its reform and opening up over 40 years ago.

Having been to China dozens of times over the past decades, Bhokin said the country has gone through such drastic changes that some places have become unrecognizable.

Recalling his first trip to China in the 1990s, Bhokin said bicycles dominated the streets of Beijing at that time, while in Shanghai, big buildings lined up one side of the Huangpu River that separates the city, but the other side was little more than muddy sites. “It is now totally different,” he said.

Bhokin said he was impressed by the spirit of sacrifice of the CPC members, who, since the founding of the party, have resolved to devote not only their happiness but also their lives to the good of the people and the country.

The spirit has been carried forward as most of those who fight COVID-19 at the frontline in China are CPC members, he said.

Bhokin spoke highly of China’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. “We have only one world, and we have to live together, that’s why we must join hands to go against poverty, inequality, terrorism and COVID-19,” he said. (Xinhua)