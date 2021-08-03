Frankie Fredericks congratulates Christine Mboma for setting a new African record.

Trending Now
Robert Maseka August 3, 2021

Windhoek, Aug 3– Namibia ‘s most successful athletes in the Olympics games Frankie Fredericks yesterday took to social media to extend a congratulatory message to Christine Mboma who broke some number of records at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games in Japan.

“Congratulations Mboma Christine, Namibia now have both the male and female 200 meter African records, ” wrote Frankie.

Mboma broke the under 20 world record by clocking 21.97s in the women’s 200m to book her place in the 200m final of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics games.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

