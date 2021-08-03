FlyWestair to fly Mboma and Masilingi for the next two years.

Windhoek, Aug 3– On their congratulatory message to Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi FlyWestair announced that they will be flying the two Namibia Golden Girls for the next two years.

“Congrats to the incredible Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi on their epic performance so far at the Olympics! FlyWestair, along with the rest of the nation, is behind you every step of the way. You continue to carry our nation’s pride!”

“FlyWestair is proud to support these two star athletes with flights to and from our destinations for the next two years.”

“We hope we will be able to assist the ladies with their future endeavors, including the Africa Games after the Olympics. Good luck with tomorrow’s finals!, #itsabouttime #flywestair”.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info