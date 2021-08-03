Exhibition on legacy of Kaunda receives overwhelming response: organizers

LUSAKA, August 4 — An exhibition held to showcase the legacy of late Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda has received an overwhelming response, organizers said on Tuesday.

The month-long exhibition held following the passing of the former president attracted people from all walks of life to have a clear picture of the former statesman.

The exhibition has been organized by the Lusaka National Museum.

Precious Chisanga, Keeper of Ethnography at the museum, said the exhibition is a success by the number of people who visited the exhibition.

“People learned a lot on who Kaunda was and they were provided the information they did not know about the former president,” she said in an interview.

The exhibition, she said, is attracting people every day, adding that people are not discouraged even by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that the museum is considering making the Kaunda exhibition permanent and that talks are underway with his family to have more of his collection.

She further said Kaunda deserved having a permanent exhibition because he played a pivotal role in the establishment of museums in the country.

Esther Kambalanyana-Banda, Assistant Keeper of Ethnography, said it is important for the museum to hold the exhibition because of the role Kaunda played not only to Zambia but also to the whole world especially the independence struggle in southern Africa.

Kaunda led Zambia’s independence struggle and served as the first president of the country from 1964 to 1991. Kaunda died on June 17 at the age of 97. (Xinhua)