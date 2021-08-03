China to continue assist Namibia on the fight against Covid-19.

Windhoek, Aug 3– Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Zhang Yiming, yesterday paid a courtesy visit on Namibian President His Excellency President Geingob at State House.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming carried a special birthday message from President XI Jinping for the occasion of the 80th Birthday of President Geingob. H.E Yiming briefed President Geingob about issues of bilateral concern between the two countries, including China’s commitment to assisting Namibia in its fight against COVID-19 and bolstering vaccinations capacities.

President Geingob thanked Ambassador Zhang Yiming for the message and informed him that the relations between Namibia and China had stood the test of time.

Robert Maseka

