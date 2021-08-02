Trending Now
Africa

Zambia reports progress in containing COVID-19

written by Paulina Meke August 2, 2021

LUSAKA, August 2– The Zambian government on Sunday said it was clear that the country was making progress in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
Kennedy Malama, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services, however, said the risk of contracting the virus remains high as there was still person-to-person transmission taking place in communities.
“We are encouraged by the current positive outlook of the COVID-19 situation in our country. However, this is not the time to be complacent but heighten adherence to the public health and social measures,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.
The country has witnessed a reduction in positivity in the last two weeks as well as hospitalizations and deaths, according to the official.
The country’s cumulative cases stand at 196,293 following 477 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The new cases were picked from 6,014 tests done while 17 people died, bringing the total deaths to 3,406. A total of 870 patients were discharged during the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 188,106. (Xinhua)

