Namibia’s FlyWestair launches new domestic routes

WINDHOEK, Aug. 2 — Namibia’s airline FlyWestaire has launched two new local routes destined to Rundu and Katima Mulilo in the country’s northeast Zambezi region, the company said in a statement Monday.

The flights which are set to depart from Eros Airport in the country’s capital Windhoek to Rundu and Katima Mulilo will start on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, 2021, respectively.

Information from FlyWestair airline shows that two weekly flights will be going to Rundu while three weekly flights will be going to Katima Mulilo.

According to FlyWestair, the development will help relieve the weight of travel for those who live and conduct business in the regions as well as support the tourism industry.

Currently FlyWestair is the only airline that offers domestic scheduled passenger services in Namibia. – Xinhua