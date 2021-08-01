Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead of polls
Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead of polls
Africa

Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead of polls

written by Paulina Meke August 1, 2021

LUSAKA, August 1 — Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Sunday allowed the army and two other defense wings to help the police in containing violence that has marred the run-up to the general elections.
The Zambian leader said he has allowed the army, Zambian Air Force and Zambian National Service to help the police deal with the security situation witnessed in some parts of the country ahead of the Aug. 12 polls.
“Maintaining law and order is a daily chore of the police, but sometimes they need help from other security wings. I have taken this step in order to ensure that the electoral process — the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia — is not interfered with,” he said on his Facebook page.
The security wings have already been deployed in Lusaka, the country’s capital, which has witnessed violence in the last two days resulting in the deaths of two people, said the president, who added that more officers will be deployed in other parts of the country if the situation demands so.
The Zambian leader expressed sadness that people have been killed for exercising their democratic rights and urged political party supporters to exercise maximum restraint.
Two supporters of the governing Patriotic Front (PF) died in Kanyama township in Lusaka following clashes with supporters of the country’s main opposition party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), Saturday.
Supporters of the two parties have engaged in violence as they campaign for the general elections, forcing the electoral body, to suspend their campaigns at one time. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambia reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases as medical...

June 17, 2021

Namibia’s mortuary capacity strained as COVID-19 cases surge.

June 8, 2021

Former Zimbabwe health minister arrested

September 14, 2018

Zimbabwean president sets deadline for ministers to draw...

February 9, 2021

Congonese constitutional court confirms re-election of President Denis...

April 7, 2021

Nigeria to sell off unclaimed looted assets: president

February 22, 2018

Botswana Defense Force celebrates 41st anniversary

April 29, 2018

UN says Uganda registers success in reduction of...

February 4, 2019

Iran expresses “regrets” over death of Swiss diplomat

May 5, 2021

South Africa uses int’l convention center to boost...

June 12, 2021

Leave a Comment