Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead of polls

LUSAKA, August 1 — Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Sunday allowed the army and two other defense wings to help the police in containing violence that has marred the run-up to the general elections.

The Zambian leader said he has allowed the army, Zambian Air Force and Zambian National Service to help the police deal with the security situation witnessed in some parts of the country ahead of the Aug. 12 polls.

“Maintaining law and order is a daily chore of the police, but sometimes they need help from other security wings. I have taken this step in order to ensure that the electoral process — the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia — is not interfered with,” he said on his Facebook page.

The security wings have already been deployed in Lusaka, the country’s capital, which has witnessed violence in the last two days resulting in the deaths of two people, said the president, who added that more officers will be deployed in other parts of the country if the situation demands so.

The Zambian leader expressed sadness that people have been killed for exercising their democratic rights and urged political party supporters to exercise maximum restraint.

Two supporters of the governing Patriotic Front (PF) died in Kanyama township in Lusaka following clashes with supporters of the country’s main opposition party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), Saturday.

Supporters of the two parties have engaged in violence as they campaign for the general elections, forcing the electoral body, to suspend their campaigns at one time. (Xinhua)