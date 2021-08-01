Trending Now
Syrian president asks PM to form new cabinet

written by Paulina Meke August 1, 2021

DAMASCUS, August 1 — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday renamed Hussein Arnous as prime minister and ordered him to form a new government, according to the state news agency SANA.
The order came after Assad took the oath on July 17 for his fourth term in office after winning the presidential elections in May.
Assad originally named Arnous as prime minister in last August to replace Emad Khamis, who was sacked in June 2020 as the Middle East country grappled with an economic crisis and plunging currency.
Before becoming a prime minister, Arnous served as the minister of water resources. (Xinhua)

