(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean gov’t imposes new schedule of fines for offenders

Africa

written by Paulina Meke August 1, 2021

HARARE, Aug. 1 — The Zimbabwean government imposed a new schedule of fines on Saturday for statutory offenses with offenders for the least offenses now required to pay 500 Zimbabwe dollars (about 6 U.S. dollars) for their transgressions.
The new fines are contained in Statutory Instrument 209 of 2021 under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) dated July 30.
Zimbabwe has 14 levels over which fines are paid, with Level 1 being the least and Level 14 being the highest at 500,000 Zimbabwe dollars.
Prior to the increases, Level 1 fines were pegged at 200 Zimbabwe dollars while the Level 14 fine was 120,000 dollars. (Xinhua)

