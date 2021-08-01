Egypt expresses confidence in Tunisian presidency to overcome political crisis

CAIRO, August 1 — Egypt expressed full solidarity with the Tunisian people’s confidence in the country’s presidency to overcome the current political crisis, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday.

Egypt also stressed “the necessity to avoid escalation and refrain from violence against state institutions,” and praised the role of Tunisian national institutions in maintaining the country’s security and stability.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman of the ministry, also expressed Egypt’s aspirations for the Tunisian people to overcome the ongoing challenges and move forward towards building a better future.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied said he has sacked prime minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended all activities of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, the country’s parliament.

Saied said he will temporarily head the government until he appoints a new prime minister. (Xinhua)